IPSWICH — An Ipswich teen suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Little Neck Road early Friday morning, according to police. Ipswich police said the victim, an 18-year-old male, was stabilized at the scene of the crash and taken by ambulance to Great Neck Park, where he was then flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. They don't believe his injuries are life-threatening.