The L.A. Designer Using Streetwear Collabs as a Force for Good

Cool can be elusive, but there's no doubt that Kyle Ng's Brain Dead is one of the coolest streetwear brands around. Along with cofounder Ed Davis, Ng produces a dizzying array of graphic-print clothing, neon eyewear and limited-edition sneakers. While the brand has gained legions of fans with its own merch, its co-branded products with the likes of The North Face, Reebok and A.P.C. have caught the attention of a much wider audience.