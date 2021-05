Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.