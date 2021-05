The city of Napa is inviting residents to share their input on the boundaries of new voting districts to guide local elections through the decade. As part of an education campaign for the redistricting project, Napa has launched an informational website that includes a worksheet for residents to describe the communities where they live. Information collected through the survey, combined with results of the 2020 U.S. Census, will shape the redrawing of the four districts each represented by City Council members, two of whom will be elected in November 2022 and in each even-numbered year.