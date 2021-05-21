newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.7%

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.1% to 4.7% in April, according to Governor Ralph Northam. “Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to pre-pandemic record lows,” said Governor Northam. “More people are working, businesses are hiring and our economy is getting even stronger as more and more Virginians receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Our Administration remains focused on ensuring there is opportunity for every Virginia resident, in every part of our Commonwealth so we can all move forward.”

www.wdbj7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Governor Of Virginia#Hit Record#Wdbj#Virginians#Commonwealth#Commerce#Office Release#Unemployed Residents#Rose#Recovery#Governor Northam#Industries#April#Governor Ralph Northam#Adults#Businesses#Measured Decisions#Pre Pandemic Record Lows#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 272 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 670,456 statewide

As of May 17, Virginia is reporting 670,456 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 7,073,537 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,203,273 people being fully vaccinated, according to...