Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.7%
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor's Office Release) - Virginia's unemployment rate dropped from 5.1% to 4.7% in April, according to Governor Ralph Northam. "Virginia's unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to pre-pandemic record lows," said Governor Northam. "More people are working, businesses are hiring and our economy is getting even stronger as more and more Virginians receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Our Administration remains focused on ensuring there is opportunity for every Virginia resident, in every part of our Commonwealth so we can all move forward."