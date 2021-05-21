newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Impact Report: Vols Add Depth, Versatility With Addition of Michigan Transfer Mohan

By Matthew Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago
The transfer portal has changed the landscape of the college football recruiting world already. Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers have utilized the portal to revamp their roster since the conclusion of Spring practice. Heupel's latest addition comes in the form of Michigan transfer linebacker William Mohan. We take a look at his impact rating here.

Background

Coming out of high school at Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, New York, Mohan was a coveted edge rusher in the 2020 recruiting class. Mohan held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Wisconsin and others. Mohan signed with Michigan as a four-star athlete and would play as an edge rusher for Jim Harbaugh's program last fall. Much like many newcomers in the Big Ten, Mohan's first college season was severely impacted by the COVID setbacks. He only totaled one tackle in the 2020 season.

Fit

At Tennessee, Mohan will provide scheme versatility to the Vols. He can move across various linebacker spots, which will allow Tennessee to get more creative with the depth they have available. Coming off the edge is the ideal fit for Mohan in the long term, but he will likely be used as a utility player who does a multitude of things in the short term. He has a quick first that is coupled with a relentless motor when in pursuit. Mohan is not yet a fully polished pass rusher, but as he adds to his frame, he should only see his production increase across the board.

Impact Rating

This has been the toughest one to judge yet. Mohan is not likely to be an immediate impact player for the Vols, but he has tremendous upside. He has familiarity with Brian Jean-Mary from their time together at Michigan, and most importantly, he has four years of eligibility remaining. He is accustomed to how college programs run, and he should quickly pick up the pace at Tennessee. He has added special teams value, and it is like Jean-Mary and Mike Ekeler get the most out of him. This is another long-term addition to Josh Heupel's program that can lead to sustained success down the road.

Rating: 7.5 out of 10.

Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

