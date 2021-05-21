newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

London borough bans ‘laughing gas’ nitrous oxide over anti-social behaviour

By Clea Skopeliti
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFvpp_0a745vmT00

An east London borough has banned the use of nitrous oxide canisters, which it said are linked to “antisocial behaviour”.

Tower Hamlets ’ mayor and council approved a Public Spaces Protection Order to ban the use of laughing gas across the borough, with officers able to issue a £100 fixed penalty notice or prosecute individuals, although it said enforcement will be a last resort.

The offence can carry a fine of up to £1,000 in court.

The council said in a statement that it would identify “problem hotspots” through using intelligence, CCTV, and neighbourhood tasking.

The order follows a public consultation of Tower Hamlets residents, in which 98 per cent said they were in favour of making the use of laughing gas an offence in the borough.

It also follows the council’s No Laughing Matter campaign to stop shops selling nitrous oxide and those misusing it.

The council said the use of nitrous oxides leads to litter, with the little silver canisters lining the borough’s streets.

In a statement, Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: “Using this substance can be harmful. People taking ‘laughing gas’ leave a mess of canisters making areas untidy, so we are committed to taking action against those who have a negative impact on people’s lives.”

One of the most commonly used drugs among 16 to 24-year-olds, laughing gas has increasingly come under scrutiny in recent years. Last July, Labour MP Rosie Duffield told parliament she wanted tighter regulations on its sale, claiming that its use has become “much more prevalent” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The inhalation of nitrous oxide resulted in the deaths of 25 people between 2010 and 2016, according to the Office of National Statistics. Inhaling the gas directly from a canister can be dangerous due to the level of pressure, which is why it is often discharged using balloons.

However, Prof David Nutt, the former government drug tzar has downplayed the scale of the issue, describing laughing gas as “less toxic and less addictive” than alcohol .

The Independent

The Independent

131K+
Followers
77K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Duffield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Social Behaviour#Laughing Gas#Drugs#East London#Alcohol#Uk#Antisocial Behaviour#Drug Court#Public Consultation#Cctv#Labour#Nitrous Oxide Canisters#Nitrous Oxides#Tower Hamlets Residents#Problem Hotspots#Neighbourhood Tasking#Parliament#Mayor#Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Government advises against travel in and out of English boroughs affected by Indian variant

The government is advising against all but essential travel to and from the eight areas of England most badly affected by the so-called Indian variant, it has been revealed.Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Leicester and the London borough of Hounslow are all included on the list.The latest guidance tells people in these places to meet outside rather than inside wherever possible and to keep 2 metres apart when social distancing.The advice adds that people should “avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential” for their work or education.Residents in these boroughs are also encouraged to take a free...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sadiq Khan opens Covid memorial garden in Olympic Park to honour 19,000 Londoners who have died in pandemic

A 'lasting living memorial' garden to commemorate the 19,000 people in the capital who lost their lives to coronavirus amid the pandemic was opened today by Sadiq Khan. The London Blossom Garden at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, which was set up in partnership with the National Trust, was unveiled by the London Mayor during a ceremony this afternoon.
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Tory MP blames ‘idiot nuisances’ in social housing for bad behaviour in his constituency

Conservative MP Lee Anderson has criticised a group of “idiots” for anti-social behaviour in his constituency, blaming social housing tenants for causing problems on a local estate.The Tory MP for Ashfield called on the government to make it easier for local authorities to evict “nuisance” tenants.“The residents of the Carsic estate in Ashfield are fed up with the handful of local idiots who are the source of the vast majority of anti-social behaviour, and this is happening all over the country,” he told the Commons on Thursday.“The majority of these nuisances are social housing tenants who show no respect to the vast majority...
Public Safetyreadingchronicle.co.uk

The Berkshire towns with the most anti-social behaviour

FIGURES for all the anti-social behaviour offences in Berkshire’s towns have been released. Anti-social behaviour, according to Metropolitan Police, is behaviour that causes harassment, alarm, or distress to another person. It can include crimes such as littering, trespassing, street drinking, rowdy behaviour, nuisance noise and more. Data from police.uk has...
Public HealthBBC

Covid surge testing started in fourth London borough

Surge testing is taking place in a fourth London borough after cases of the South African Covid variant were identified in Notting Hill. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said a "small number of cases" had been discovered around Portobello Road. People living, working or visiting Colville ward or...
WorldBBC

Harrogate Covid testing and vaccination centres to close

A permanent coronavirus testing centre in Harrogate is to close to enable more flexible mobile units to be used. North Yorkshire County Council said mobile units helped to target areas reporting a sudden surge in Covid cases more effectively than fixed sites. The Dragon Road car park site will close...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Transmission in Fens tackled in £2.6m government pilot

A £2.6m government-funded pilot project aiming to tackle Covid-19 transmission among lower-paid workers in areas where rates remain high is being rolled out. It aims to provide extra support to those needing to self-isolate, who otherwise might not. The Peterborough and Fenland districts in Cambridgeshire, along with South Holland in...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Investigation into 'Yorkshire' variant

Health officials are investigating a new Covid variant which has caused 49 cases of infection, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region. Public Health England (PHE) has been monitoring the VUI-21MAY-01 or AV.1 variant since April. PHE said there was "currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease...
Immigrationinews.co.uk

Glasgow protest: Home Office pressing ahead with efforts to deport the two Indian men freed in demo

The Home Office is resuming efforts to deport the two men freed from an aborted immigration raid in Glasgow last week. Border Force officials attempted to get a Scottish Sikh group to help with efforts to deport the men, The Times reported, sparking backlash from the group accusing the Government department of a “heavy-handed and targeted approach” in seeking members of the community.
Public SafetyBBC

Mayhill, Cwmbran and Cardiff: What is behind recent violence?

A stash of weapons recovered in Cwmbran, schoolchildren in Cardiff kept indoors while armed police patrolled nearby and a riot in Swansea. It has been a tumultuous past seven days for communities in south Wales. There has, of course, been widespread condemnation and outrage, while one leading criminologist fears things...
Advocacylondonnewsonline.co.uk

More than a third of children living in poverty in four London boroughs

Housing costs in South London are pushing children into poverty, new research shows. According to a study by Loughborough University, Southwark has the sixth highest rate of child poverty in the country at 43.1 per cent. Three other South London boroughs are among the 20 poorest in the UK, with...
Kidseastlothiancourier.com

Drinking alcohol 'not a rite of passage' for youngsters, says police chief after anti-social behaviour issues

PARENTS have been warned that allowing their children to drink alcohol is not “a rite of passage” by East Lothian’s police chief. Following increased police patrols in teenage trouble spots, Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell has issued a joint letter with the county’s education head, urging parents and carers to take responsibility for their children’s behaviour.