Tuscaloosa Softball Regional Preview
Tuscaloosa Regional gets under way Friday as the Crimson Tide (44-7) faces a familiar foe in SWAC Champ Alabama State (19-27). The two teams met twice this season and both resulted in run-rule victories for the Tide. The first was a no-hitter shared by Montana Fouts and Sarah Cornell. The second was an 11-3 thrashing shared by Krystal Goodman, Cornell, and Jaala Torrence. It is never wise to take an opponent lightly but the Hornets have no chance of winning this game.www.rollbamaroll.com