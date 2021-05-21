newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Tuscaloosa Softball Regional Preview

By CB969
Roll 'Bama Roll
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuscaloosa Regional gets under way Friday as the Crimson Tide (44-7) faces a familiar foe in SWAC Champ Alabama State (19-27). The two teams met twice this season and both resulted in run-rule victories for the Tide. The first was a no-hitter shared by Montana Fouts and Sarah Cornell. The second was an 11-3 thrashing shared by Krystal Goodman, Cornell, and Jaala Torrence. It is never wise to take an opponent lightly but the Hornets have no chance of winning this game.

www.rollbamaroll.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Knoxville, AL
City
Lexington, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Unc#Alabama Power#Ole Miss#Cornell#Hornets#Unc#Tigers#Cu#Notre Dame#Gators#Cb969onrbr#Espn#Troy Espn3 Game#Alabama Secn Game#The Washington Huskies#Uw#Stanford#The Seattle Regional#Wolverines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
FSU
Related
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Alabama To Host Softball Regional as the No. Three Seed

Rhoads Stadium will serve as host for the Tuscaloosa Regional as the next step en route to the Women’s College World Series. The Crimson Tide (44-7) will face SWAC Champ Alabama State (19-27) on Friday at 5pm CT airing on the SEC Network. Troy (36-15) will face off with fledgling Clemson (42-6) at 3pm.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
FanBuzz

Montana Fouts Shatters SEC Tournament Strikeout Record

If you’re on deck, you don’t want to see Montana Fouts in the circle. SEC opponents already knew the Alabama softball pitcher is one of the best hurlers in the country. She emphatically proved it at the SEC Softball Tournament in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. Fouts favorite letter is K....
Troy, ALchatsports.com

Troy Softball Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Tournament; Heading to Tuscaloosa

TROY, Ala. – Troy Softball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and the first time as an at-large selection after earning the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans learned Sunday night while watching the NCAA Selection Show in their team room at the Troy Softball Complex.
Tuscaloosa, ALRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Saban has a new punter, QB commit Ty Simpson lights up Elite 11

Happy Monday, everyone. As you already know, the softball team is hosting a regional. Clemson is part of it and is seemingly underseeded. Coach Patrick Murphy weighed in. Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said it reminded him of the 2017 bracket when Minnesota was sent to Tuscaloosa despite being ranked No. 1 in at least one of the rankings. The Golden Gophers were 54-3 entering the postseason but had to travel to No. 16 seeded Alabama for the regional. The Tide won that bracket.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Trojans earn at-large selection to NCAA Tournament

Troy Softball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and the first time as an at-large selection after earning the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans learned Sunday night while watching the NCAA Selection Show in their team room at the Troy Softball Complex.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Alt 101.7

Jim Nagy: “Josh Jobe is The Next Early-Round DB”

During the Nick Saban era, Alabama has had five cornerbacks and eight defensive backs overall drafted in the first round. Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl believes Josh Jobe could be the next one. Jobe came to Tuscaloosa as a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Former star Kayla Braud, now an ESPN analyst, says Alabama softball will 'go as far as Montana Fouts will take them'

Kayla Braud might be on the SEC Now broadcast and an ESPN expert these days, but she will never forget the years she spent at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Braud was a major player on the 2012 Crimson Tide softball team that won the program's first and – so far –only national championship. She was a three-time All-American, the 2010 SEC freshman of the year and holds the top two single-season batting averages in program history (.505 in 2010 and .471 in 2013).
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 17-23, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, Alabama softball won its sixth SEC Championship last night and now holds the conference lead for most crowns after a 4-0 win against top-seeded Florida. SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts showed what makes her great, striking out 11 Gators hitters in the final yesterday...
Tuscaloosa, ALGator Country

Gators come up short to Tide in SEC Tournament Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No.1-seed Florida fell 4-0 to No.3-seed Alabama in the SEC Tournament Championship at Rhoads Stadium Saturday afternoon. Charla Echols, Kendyl Lindaman and Emily Wilkie earned SEC All-Tournament Team honors. The Gators (42-9) fell behind in the top of the 1st inning of play, 3-0, to the Crimson...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...