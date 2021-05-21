newsbreak-logo
American Airlines Is Introducing a Vaccine Passport Feature in Its Mobile App

By Megan Schaltegger
Thrillist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year of sitting on the couch and sulking about the state of our world, things are finally looking up—especially when it comes to travel. More and more destinations are now allowing vaccinated travelers to enter without a negative COVID-19 test or having to quarantine. To make proving that you're fully vaccinated easier, American Airlines is launching a digital vaccine passport within its mobile health pass app. American Airlines itself does not require vaccination in order for customers to travel.

