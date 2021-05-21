Getting to know the Steelers 2021 UDFAs: Isaiah McKoy

It is hard to believe that former Air Force defensive tackle, George Silvanic, is even on an NFL roster. This time last year, Silvanic was supposed to be the 3rd OT for Air Force, just a rotational backup on the offensive line. He moved to OL during spring practices after 3 seasons on the DL, during which time he almost never played. After not appearing in any games in either 2017 or 2018, he played in one game in 2019 and had either 1 or 2 tackles, depending on which stat source you look at.