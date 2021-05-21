Prairie dogs return to Wildwood

MARSHFIELD – The prairie dogs are back at Marshfield’s Wildwood Park & Zoo in an upgraded exhibit. “We’re very excited to announce the return of prairie dogs to Wildwood Park and Zoo. We know prairie dogs are a lot of visitors favorite so we worked very hard to bring them back! We’ve upgraded the exhibit with higher walls and ‘no-climb’ panels to keep predators and pests out, a backup sump pump was added to keep the exhibit from flooding during large rain events, and this group of animals (obviously) bring with them new genes to alleviate the breeding bottleneck our old population was experiencing. We hope these prairie dogs and their offspring will be happy at Wildwood Park and Zoo for years to come,” a release from Marshfield Zookeeper Steve Burns stated.