newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Prairie dogs return to Wildwood

hubcitytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD – The prairie dogs are back at Marshfield’s Wildwood Park & Zoo in an upgraded exhibit. “We’re very excited to announce the return of prairie dogs to Wildwood Park and Zoo. We know prairie dogs are a lot of visitors favorite so we worked very hard to bring them back! We’ve upgraded the exhibit with higher walls and ‘no-climb’ panels to keep predators and pests out, a backup sump pump was added to keep the exhibit from flooding during large rain events, and this group of animals (obviously) bring with them new genes to alleviate the breeding bottleneck our old population was experiencing. We hope these prairie dogs and their offspring will be happy at Wildwood Park and Zoo for years to come,” a release from Marshfield Zookeeper Steve Burns stated.

hubcitytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Marshfield, WI
Pets & Animals
State
Utah State
Marshfield, WI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Live Animals#Endangered Animals#Mexican#Hub City Times#Wildwood Park#Black Tailed Prairie Dogs#Mountain Plovers#Shelter#Black Footed Ferrets#Tiger Salamanders#Owls#Rain#Predators#Plants#Ground Dwelling Squirrels#North America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Events on the Marshfield calendar

1. DIY Stars and Stripes Welcome Sign- Adult Craft Class; 2. Girls Night Out The Show at The Pour House (Wisconsin Rapids, WI); 3. "Remnant Rising" Workshop and Training; 4. Summer Ukulele For Adults Three Week Class (June 1st, 8th, and 15th); 5. Current at the Rafters - Friday, July 23, 2021;
Marshfield, WIhubcitytimes.com

Former Marshfield city administrator dies

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield’s former city administrator Mike Brehm has died. Brehm passed away on May 13, at the Marshfield Medical Center. He was 72. Brehm served as Marshfield’s administrator from 1998 until his retirement in 2010. Before that, he served for more than 20 years as the city’s comptroller. Brehm...
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Marshfield Fire & Rescue Extinguishes Garage Fire

OnFocus – On the afternoon of May 14, just after 2:30 p.m. the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department and the Marshfield Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire. The fire occurred at a residence on Palmetto Ave. and the cause of the fire was believed to be ashes that were not properly disposed of.
Wisconsin Statemarshfieldchamber.com

Annual Dairy Breakfast Kicks off Dairyfest 2021

Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Expo Building. Enter off 14th Street from either Peach St. or Central Ave. The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MACCI) is pleased to announce that Dairyfest’s “Legendairy” celebration will be June 4 – 5 – 6, 2021 and kicks off with it’s annual breakfast event. Dairyfest is in it’s 40th year of celebrating our area’s strength in the dairy industry.