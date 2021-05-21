newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending May 15

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k21Jd_0a745O5q00

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending May 15, 2021 dropped to 6,327 from the week ending May 8, 2021

That's an decrease of 802 initial claims from the previous week's total of 7,129.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending May 16, 2020, 28,545 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 6,838 from the previous week’s average of 7,464. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending May 15, 2021 increased to 51,726 from the week ending May 8, 2021 total of 50,556. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 326,504 for the week ending May 16, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 51,402 from the previous week’s average of 51,645.

In person and online tools are available through the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help claimants file and process their claims.

In addition, the agency says resources can be found at their 62 local offices statewide. Those resources include job fair opportunities, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, click here and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Those interested in viewing initial claims by industry and by parish can click here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Week Ending#Insurance Industry#Lwc#Labor Market Information#Lmi#Ui#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe#Facebook Follow#Initial Claims#Claims Data#Continued Claims#Drop#Claimants#Training Programs#Latest Covid 19 Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
EconomyThe Suburban Times

Initial and continued claims for regular benefits increased May 9-15

During the the week of May 9 – May 15, there were 19,619 initial regular unemployment claims (up 18.2 percent from the prior week) and 469,098 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 7.6 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).
California StateSiskiyou Daily

Weekly unemployment claims increased in California last week

Initial unemployment claims in California increased last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New claims, which are considered a proxy for layoffs, rose to 70,965 in the week ending May 15, up from 69,927 the week before, the labor department said. There were...
Economywhbl.com

WORK SEARCH REQUIREMENTS FOR UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE RETURN

Persons in Wisconsin who applied for Unemployment Insurance benefits during the pandemic were given a break by the Department of Workforce Development this past February. Because jobs were hard to find and spread of COVID remained a public health risk, the usual requirement to make four valid job searches per week was waived until July 10th. But with the lessening of the pandemic and employers now looking for workers, the DWD voted this past week to reinstate that requirement beginning on Sunday.
Economyrebusinessonline.com

First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Decrease Again to 444,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 444,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended May 15, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims were a decrease of 34,000 from last week’s revised unemployment claims of 478,000 and were the fewest that have been registered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 14, 2020, claims totaled 225,500.
Economynhbr.com

Another big drop reported in New Hampshire unemployment claims

Granite Staters were returning to work in larger numbers even before Gov. Chris Sununu’s announcement that he would be cutting federal unemployment benefits and introducing incentives to get people back to work and even requiring them again to look for work. For the week ending May 15, 817 new jobless...
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

440,000 file new unemployment claims; fewest in 14 months

May 20 (UPI) -- More than 440,000 workers in the United States have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report. The department said 444,000 workers filed initial jobless claims last week, a decrease of 34,000 from the previous week. Thursday's report also revised up the prior week's claims by 5,000.
Economyfinance-commerce.com

U.S. unemployment claims fall again

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department coincides with moves by nearly...
Harrisburg, PABradford Era

Unemployment rate drop ends extended benefits

HARRISBURG — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has fallen low enough to automatically conclude the Extended Benefits (EB) program effective the claim week ending Saturday, May 15. Individuals on the EB program will be moved to the federal Pandemic Emergency...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana to end federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefits

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said today that Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs effective June 19 – including the extra $300 a week in federal benefits. Indiana joins a growing list of states taking benefits from unemployed Hoosiers. “There are help wanted...
MarketsBoston Globe

US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 34,000 from a...
Economyprovidencejournal.com

Rhode Island weekly unemployment claims declined last week

New weekly unemployment claims in Rhode Island declined last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New claims, which are usually an indicator of layoffs, dropped to 7,478 in the week ending May 8, down from 7,764 the week before, the labor department said.
Businessamericanexperiment.org

April’s bad job numbers show that expanded unemployment insurance is holding hiring back

The April jobs report, issued on Friday, showed that, across the United States, employers added just 266,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1%. This was well below economists expectations 1 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.8%. And, while February’s numbers saw an upward revision from 468,000 to 536,000, March’s were revised downwards from 916,000 to 770,000.
Economybleedingheartland.com

Unemployment insurance is not the problem

Jeff Clothier reacts to the news that Governor Kim Reynolds is pulling Iowa out of federal pandemic-related unemployment programs, effective June 12. -promoted by Laura Belin. I work as a trainer, primarily for Unemployment Insurance, for Iowa Workforce Development. Between May and September 2020 I received unemployment benefits, having been riffed from my corporate job due to COVID-19.