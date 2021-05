There were times when colored contact lenses were a huge trend among people, especially when they were in some unique colors and patterns. After that, many people tried to replace their regular glasses with proper contacts, so they can improve the way they see. Many of them still find the contacts a better choice, instead of glasses, but we are seeing how the glasses are an interesting trend in the recent decade, especially when they are made in modern designs and color patterns. But, when it comes to contact lenses, people wear them when they want to change something in their appearance, or for some specific purpose, like a role in a movie, or just to have fun.