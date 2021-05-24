USDA begins debt relief process for black farmers

Two farmers stand in their soybean field in Parchman, Miss. | Adrian Sainz/AP Photo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that it has begun the process for sending $4 billion in direct payments to an estimated 16,000 farmers of color as part of a controversial program aimed at addressing past discrimination.

The Farm Service Agency published the first notice of funding availability for eligible borrowers and said it expects payments to resolve outstanding loan debt to begin in June after the notice is published in the Federal Register next week.

“USDA is recommitting itself to gaining the trust and confidence of America’s farmers and ranchers using a new set of tools provided in the American Rescue Plan to increase opportunity, advance equity and address systemic discrimination in USDA programs,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement .

How will the payments work: The payments were approved as a part of the latest Covid-19 relief package mandating that USDA pay 120 percent of the balances on all outstanding loans for “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.” Balances on direct and guaranteed loans as of Jan. 1 of this year are covered under the program.

The Treasury will pay 100 percent of the outstanding balances to clear the debt, and farmers will receive an additional 20 percent to cover tax liabilities, fees and other loan costs.

An estimated $4 billion is expected to go toward the debt relief, according to a Congressional Budget Office report.

How did we get here: Attention to USDA discrimination against farmers of color resurfaced last year when then-presidential candidate Joe Biden adopted portions of campaign rival Elizabeth Warren’s platform to break down barriers to entry and repay Black farmers.

Lawmakers including Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) introduced bills to provide debt relief, portions of which made it into the Covid-19 package Biden signed in March.

Ongoing controversy and distrust: The program drew from banking-industry groups that have pushed for changes they say are needed to offset revenue losses that lenders would face due to early loan payoffs. It has also been challenged by conservative lawmakers who say it amounts to reverse discrimination.

“I will tell you this loan assistance for socially disadvantaged farmers has got a lot of [farmers] upset because an agency that they thought was colorblind is now color preference,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) said during a hearing in April. “They worry that this means that the USDA, which typically doesn't engage in politics, is now part of a woke agenda.”

While USDA and the White House have hosted listening sessions and published a fact sheet , relaying that information to eligible farmers has been slow.

“It’s hard for me to believe they are going to forgive a $150,000 loan for a farmer just because it's the right thing to do,” said Travis Cleaver, a Black farmer from Kentucky who got a letter notifying him he was eligible. “Even if we get the debt relief, we need to change the program so new farmers can also purchase farms.”

Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller sued USDA in April over the payments. He was backed by a group started by former Trump administration aide Stephen Miller. A separate group of plaintiffs including farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio also filed a lawsuit a few days later, backed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

“There is a very legitimate reason for doing what we are doing,” Vilsack told reporters earlier this month. “We are going to continue to proceed forward and understand litigation will be what it is and understand the Department of Justice is going to do what they do.”