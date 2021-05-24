newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA begins debt relief process for black farmers

By Ximena Bustillo
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWyoT_0a745KYw00
Two farmers stand in their soybean field in Parchman, Miss. | Adrian Sainz/AP Photo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that it has begun the process for sending $4 billion in direct payments to an estimated 16,000 farmers of color as part of a controversial program aimed at addressing past discrimination.

The Farm Service Agency published the first notice of funding availability for eligible borrowers and said it expects payments to resolve outstanding loan debt to begin in June after the notice is published in the Federal Register next week.

“USDA is recommitting itself to gaining the trust and confidence of America’s farmers and ranchers using a new set of tools provided in the American Rescue Plan to increase opportunity, advance equity and address systemic discrimination in USDA programs,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement .

How will the payments work: The payments were approved as a part of the latest Covid-19 relief package mandating that USDA pay 120 percent of the balances on all outstanding loans for “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.” Balances on direct and guaranteed loans as of Jan. 1 of this year are covered under the program.

The Treasury will pay 100 percent of the outstanding balances to clear the debt, and farmers will receive an additional 20 percent to cover tax liabilities, fees and other loan costs.

An estimated $4 billion is expected to go toward the debt relief, according to a Congressional Budget Office report.

How did we get here: Attention to USDA discrimination against farmers of color resurfaced last year when then-presidential candidate Joe Biden adopted portions of campaign rival Elizabeth Warren’s platform to break down barriers to entry and repay Black farmers.


Lawmakers including Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) introduced bills to provide debt relief, portions of which made it into the Covid-19 package Biden signed in March.

Ongoing controversy and distrust: The program drew from banking-industry groups that have pushed for changes they say are needed to offset revenue losses that lenders would face due to early loan payoffs. It has also been challenged by conservative lawmakers who say it amounts to reverse discrimination.

“I will tell you this loan assistance for socially disadvantaged farmers has got a lot of [farmers] upset because an agency that they thought was colorblind is now color preference,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) said during a hearing in April. “They worry that this means that the USDA, which typically doesn't engage in politics, is now part of a woke agenda.”

While USDA and the White House have hosted listening sessions and published a fact sheet , relaying that information to eligible farmers has been slow.

“It’s hard for me to believe they are going to forgive a $150,000 loan for a farmer just because it's the right thing to do,” said Travis Cleaver, a Black farmer from Kentucky who got a letter notifying him he was eligible. “Even if we get the debt relief, we need to change the program so new farmers can also purchase farms.”

Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller sued USDA in April over the payments. He was backed by a group started by former Trump administration aide Stephen Miller. A separate group of plaintiffs including farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio also filed a lawsuit a few days later, backed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

“There is a very legitimate reason for doing what we are doing,” Vilsack told reporters earlier this month. “We are going to continue to proceed forward and understand litigation will be what it is and understand the Department of Justice is going to do what they do.”

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
79K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Politics#Reverse Discrimination#Federal Loans#U S Debt#The Farm Service Agency#The Federal Register#The American Rescue Plan#Treasury#The White House#Trump#The Department Of Justice#Usda Programs#Eligible Farmers#Usda Discrimination#Outstanding Loan Debt#Eligible Borrowers#Lenders#Farms#Direct Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Announces Plan for Black farmer payments

(NAFB) – The USDA says it plans to make debt relief available to Black farmers. The announcement came one day before Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack participated in a roundtable discussion with Black farmers in Georgia. A spokesman says Vilsack will be traveling to other states to discuss the plan in the weeks ahead. Late last week, the Farm Service Agency published the first notice of funding availability for loan payments for eligible borrowers who have qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan.
AgriculturePOLITICO

Why Biden hasn’t talked much about ag emissions

With help from Helena Bottemiller Evich and Ryan McCrimmon. Editor’s Note: Weekly Agriculture is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Agriculture policy newsletter, Morning Agriculture. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Agriculturecannabisnewsworld.com

Biden’s USDA Secretary Gives Final Approval To Hemp Rules Despite Ongoing Industry Concerns

The newly confirmed head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given final approval to a federal rule laying out regulations for the hemp industry, despite outstanding concerns from advocates about certain provisions. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is widely considered an ally of the hemp industry, signed off on the rule following a departmental review that began during the presidential transition. It will take effect on March 22, as originally planned. “As part of the transition to the new Administration, the final rule was under additional review by the Department,” Bill Richmond, head of USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program, wrote in an email to stakeholders on Monday. “The rule has now been cleared by Secretary Vilsack to move forward as published in the Federal Register.” USDA released the final rule in January—about two years after the crop was federally legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. Industry stakeholders say the enactment of these regulations generally represents a positive step forward that will provide businesses with needed guidance, but they’ve also pointed to a number of policies that they hope to revise as the market matures such as USDA’s hemp testing requirements. With this final authorization by Vilsack, the regulations won’t be subject to further revision ahead of the effective date. However, advocates and stakeholders say they will continue to push for changes as the market evolves. “We were very pleased to see the final rule improvements over the interim final rule,” Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, told Marijuana Moment, referring to revisions that the department made after releasing its initial proposed regulations. “It’s a much-improved document. It was very clear that the USDA listened to the industry and to hemp farmers and took heed.” “There are a few issues still remaining, including the continued involvement…
Agriculturedeltadailynews.com

USDA TO BEGIN LOAN PAYMENTS TO SOCIALLY DISADVANTAGED BORROWERS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) Friday published the first notice of funding availability (NOFA) announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the Federal Register early this week and USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis. A subsequent notice addressing guaranteed loan balances and direct loans that no longer have collateral and have been previously referred to the Department of Treasury for debt collection for offset, will be published within 120 days.
Agriculturekmaland.com

New USDA report details climate-smart agriculture efforts

(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week published a 90-day progress report on climate-smart agriculture and forestry strategies. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says the report represents an important step in President Biden’s executive order on tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad, and shifts towards a whole-of-department approach to climate solutions.
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

$4 billion in debt forgiveness for minority farmers, ranchers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In June, the USDA will clear all FSA loan debts for minority farmers and ranchers. The $4 billion program is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. “The fact that they are recognizing the issues and the challenges African American farmers, first-time...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Announces Key Leadership in Natural Resources and Conservation Areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the appointment of Meryl Harrell as Deputy Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) and the appointment of Terry Cosby as Chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Meryl Harrell most recently served as the Executive Director of the Southern...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Counter

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack hit the road in rural Georgia to talk about historic debt relief for Black farmers. The audience was skeptical.

Trust-building tour aside, many doubt promises from the agency whose policies and practices caused pain and land loss in the first place. After asking the audience’s permission to take off his suit jacket in the 85-degree weather, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack outlined the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) plan to help Black farmers—and right historical wrongs that have left a legacy of debt—at Georgia’s Fort Valley State University (FVSU) on Saturday.
Agriculturebootsandsabers.com

Racist Debt Relief Program for Farmers Increases Racial Divisions

LaGRANGE, Mo. — Shade Lewis had just come in from feeding his cows one sunny spring afternoon when he opened a letter that could change his life: The government was offering to pay off his $200,000 farm loan, part of a new debt relief program created by Democrats to help farmers who have endured generations of racial discrimination.
AgricultureOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

USDA to invest $15M in the future of conservation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and...
AgriculturePantagraph

Watch now: Biden agriculture secretary encouraged by soybean prices

DES MOINES — In his second go-around as the country’s top agricultural official, Tom Vilsack hopes when it comes to farm pollution to wield more carrot and less stick. Vilsack said this week that in President Joe Biden’s administration, “the ultimate goal is to reduce emissions,” but that his preferred method is through incentives and education, not the heavy hammer of regulatory enforcement.
Agriculturenlfrta.org

American Rescue Plan Socially Disadvantaged Farmer Debt Payments

USDA recognizes that socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers have faced systemic discrimination with cumulative effects that have, among other consequences, led to a substantial loss in the number of socially disadvantaged producers, reduced the amount of farmland they control, and contributed to a cycle of debt that was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, socially disadvantaged communities saw a disproportionate amount of COVID-19 infection rates, loss of property, hospitalizations, death, and economic hurt.
AgricultureAmerican Banker

USDA to begin forgiving some farm debt in June

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects to make its first debt relief payments to socially disadvantaged farmers in early June, the agency said in a notice Friday. The funds — part of the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden in March — represent an effort to reverse generations of lending discrimation, particularly against Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American farmers, many of whom have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the program has sparked concerns in the banking industry.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Banks opposing farm-debt relief plan

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's efforts to provide $4 billion in debt relief to farmers in minority groups is encountering stiff resistance from banks, which are complaining that the government initiative to pay off the loans of borrowers who have faced decades of financial discrimination will cut into their profits and hurt investors.
Agriculturethecordovatimes.com

Bill eases lease renewal process for aquatic farmers

A bill that simplifies and speeds the lease renewal process for aquatic farmers has passed both houses of Legislature and is now expected to be signed into law by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Rep. Andi Story, D-Juneau, the primary sponsor of House Bill 115, said the legislation would give more certainty...