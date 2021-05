PHOENIX – Sun Devil Baseball rode another Ethan Long power surge to a 9-6 victory on Friday evening at Phoenix Municipal Stadium against Rhode Island. In the two programs' first meeting in history, the Sun Devils (23-14) came out on top thanks to a dynamic and relentless offensive effort. Arizona State scored at least one run in six of eight innings, overcoming a brief early deficit to overpower the Rams (17-17-1). Tyler Thornton found himself in a different role, coming out of relief after right-hander Brock Peery got the start and Brady Corrigan earned the win after firing a scoreless second inning. Thornton entered in the third inning and not another arm would need to be used, as he finished the game off with the first seven-inning save in program history. He struck out 11 and at one point set down nine in a row, looking sharp through six scoreless.