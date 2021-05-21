WWE to begin touring with live fans starting in July

May 21 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Friday that it will begin touring with live fans able to attend shows once again starting in July.

The company is planning a 25-city tour through Labor Day that begins on July 16 with a SmackDown show at the Toyota Center in Houston.

WWE will then present the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event from the the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 18 followed by Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 19.

Tickets for these events will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. EDT. Additional information on future live dates will be announced at a later time.

WWE has only held WrestleMania 37 with live fans across two nights in April since the COVID-19 pandemic began. WrestleMania 37 was the first time fans were present in over a year.

WWE has utilized its ThunderDome format for shows, which features video screens of fans watching from home surrounding the ring.

Money in the Bank, which features the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank matches, has taken place in May or June in previous years. The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, which normally takes place in October, will air on June 20.