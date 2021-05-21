newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fed's Harker says important to talk about tapering sooner rather than later

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases “sooner rather than later,” Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday.

The U.S. central bank will communicate its plans for slowing its purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities well in advance and it would move at a methodical pace so that investors are not surprised, Harker said during a virtual conversation organized by the Washington Post.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapering#Treasury Bonds#Fed Officials#Reserve Bank#Investors#U S Bank#Philadelphia Fed Bank#The Washington Post#Federal Reserve Officials#Central Bank#Asset Purchases#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Daly: Not yet time to talk about tapering QE

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly noted on Monday that she was not disappointed at the April jobs report because she had expected there would be volatility, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "We are in a transition state, I remain encouraged." "We shouldn't call it a worker...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Fed's Clarida says it's too soon to start talking about 'tapering' bond purchases

(Sharecast News) - America's economy has not yet made the substantial further progress required to start talking about the central bank 'tapering' its bond purchases, one of the Federal Reserve's highest-ranking officials said. In response to questions following his speech at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Harker: Fed policy is going to hold steady for now

Increased COVID-19 vaccinations, falling case rates and fiscal stimulus should stoke the US economic growth in the remainder of the year, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "US GDP could grow by 7% this year before moderating to 3% growth next year."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Harker sees no reason to withdraw monetary policy support yet

May 11 (Reuters) - Health concerns, lack of child care and an inconsistent recovery across sectors are among the factors slowing the U.S. labor market recovery, and the Federal Reserve needs to provide continued support to the economy, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday. Hesitancy among some Americans...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Harker: Fed to pare back asset purchases before raising rates

Before raising the federal funds rate, the Federal Reserve would pare back asset purchases, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. "3% inflation is about the maximum I would like to see." "Fed has the tools to deal with inflation that is accelerating." "Inflation expectations...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Kaplan sees strong job gains ahead, wants taper talk

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday said he still thinks jobs growth will be strong this year, despite a report Friday showing April hiring was far weaker than expected, and repeated his view he’d like to start discussions about reducing the Fed’s bond-buying program. “Discussion...
Businessfa-mag.com

Some Fed Officials Favored Taper Talk At 'Upcoming Meetings'

Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery at the central bank’s April meeting, with some officials signaling they’d be open to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases “at some point.”. “A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Kaplan repeats call for opening QE taper debate

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday that as the U.S. economy improves and weathers the pandemic, the U.S. central bank should move to consider reducing its support for the economy sooner rather than later. “Maybe taking the foot gently off the accelerator would be...
Economythereformedbroker.com

Of course they’re going to talk about tapering

Two weeks ago I talked about how and why the taper talk was coming any day now. Yesterday we got the first blast of it. This is the from the minutes of the April Fed meeting, released this week (via CNBC):. Federal Reserve officials at their April meeting said a...
Atlanta, GAStreetInsider.com

Fed's Bostic says not yet at bar for any QE taper

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christop. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free...
EconomyFXStreet.com

FOMC Minutes: Taper talk might start sooner than expected – UOB

Alvin Liew, Senior Economist at UOB Group, assesses the FOMC minutes of the April 27-28 meeting (Wednesday). “The key highlight of the 27-28 April FOMC policy meeting minutes was a number of the participants “suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases”. However, it is noted that this view came ahead of the disappointing April jobs miss and that the US economy remains more than 8 million jobs below the pre-pandemic level (of Feb 2020) coupled with a surprise uptick in unemployment rate.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar advances as Fed minutes open door to future taper talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak and bouncing off a multi-month low following the release of the minutes from the Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting. In those minutes, a number of members of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market...
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks End Lower as Taper Talk Surfaces in Fed Minutes

Stocks finished lower Wednesday but cut losses late in the session after some members of the Federal Reserve indicated in the central bank's meeting minutes they were open to discussing the scaling back of asset purchases "at some point" if the economy improves rapidly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar, yields ease despite Fed's 'taper' talk

* Dollar, U.S. yields lower as Fed-fueled bounce fades. * Inflation expectations work in favor of metals -analyst (Updates prices) May 20 (Reuters) - Gold hovered on Thursday close to a more than four-month peak it scaled in the previous session, fueled by a dip in the dollar and U.S. yields as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s hints on possible tapering of economic support measures.
StocksBirmingham Star

Asian markets mixed after Fed taper talk, bitcoin stabilises

Asian markets were mixed in early trade Thursday after minutes showed some Federal Reserve officials contemplating a wind-down of its vast monetary easing measures. Analysts pointed out that the meeting came before figures showed US inflation rocketed more than estimated in April, meaning the worries of those hawkish board members may have since been heightened.
EconomyNBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Retreats as Investors Digest Fed Taper Talk

The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.68% in the previous session, following minutes from the Fed's April meeting. New claims for unemployment benefits are expected to total 452,000 for the week ended May 15, slightly lower than 473,000 in the week prior, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. U.S. Treasury...