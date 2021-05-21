newsbreak-logo
Billie Eilish Announces World Tour

By Taylor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The alternative powerhouse is taking the stage once again. It's always a great day when a tour gets announced. But it's the best day when Billie Eilish announces a tour. Today, Friday, May 21, is definitely the best day because Billie Eilish has announced her Happier Than Ever World Tour.

