Syracuse, IN

Police Investigate Potential Threat At Wawasee

By Deb Patterson
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — Syracuse Police are investigating a potential threat to students at Wawasee High School. Dr. Steve Troyer, superintendent of Wawasee Community School Corporation, sent a letter to parents of high school students Thursday night after administrators were made aware of the threat. His letter notes the “significant disruption to our school and community has been property mitigated through the hard work of our local law enforcement officials and high school administrators.”

