Line Reading

On Thursday, May 13, at 6:00pm, the bandstand at Marion Harbor will be the site for a staged reading of LZ Bravo: A Vietnam Tour of Duty, an original, one-act drama conceived and written by John Heavey, a local actor and the drama director at Tabor Academy. The play is based in part on Dear America: Letters Home from Vietnam, as well as other oral histories and writings from men and women who served in Vietnam. You’ll hear the poignant voices of over three dozen characters, servicemen, and nurses who endured their year-long tour of duty in “the Nam,” as well as families back home in the US. Heavey will lead a discussion with the audience following the show. Event tickets are just $5.