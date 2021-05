Chronic homelessness rose 42% annually in King County and 27% statewide, according to a new report from Challenge Seattle. “Our state is at a crossroad,” said Challenge Seattle CEO and former Washington Governor Christine Gregoire. “A global pandemic has deepened economic inequities and exposed the gaps in our health care systems, making the exit out of chronic homelessness even more challenging. This is a pivotal moment for the region. We cannot recover from COVID-19 without addressing the economic, healthcare, and inequity crisis that is chronic homelessness.”