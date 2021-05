The Keokuk Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday at 953 Milton Drive. The fire started in the attached garage to the home with some flames and heavy smoke spreading the rest of the structure. LeeComm reported on the police scanner, it was believed everyone was out of the home as the first fire trucks from the Keokuk Fire Department arrived on scene. There were also reports of explosions coming from the garage.