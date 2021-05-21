Pa. Voters Have a Really Hard Time Saying ‘No' to Ballot Questions
It's been decades since Pennsylvania voters rejected a ballot question, and they continued their propensity for pressing "yes" with four more approvals handed out on Tuesday. The four ballot questions passed despite a rare attempt by a sitting governor and his administration to campaign publicly against two of them. Ballot questions #1 and #2 on Tuesday asked if the legislature could have more sway over emergency declarations in times of crisis.www.nbcphiladelphia.com