newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Remaster Class: The Who: Quadrophenia

By Mike Mettler
soundandvision.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitially, Townshend wanted to release Quadrophenia (the title refers to the four disparate personality viewpoints of the mod protagonist, Jimmy) in quad. The theory being, the album's main themes as represented by each Who bandmember would emerge from all four corners to centrally converge on Jimmy in the middle of it all to become a collective sound Townshend dubbed "rock mono." However, Pete backed away from the 4.0 idea at the last minute, instead agreeing to only release the stereo mix. Since then, most of the revamped stereo and subsequently bred surround sound iterations of Quadrophenia have better reflected the man's original aural intentions.

www.soundandvision.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stainton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Textbook#Mca 2lp#Mca Clamshell 2cd#Geffen Universal#Dolby#French#Mca Redbook#Rock Mono#Surround Sound Iterations#Gatefold Import#Slipcase#Arp#High Grade Wax#Styx Member#Doctor Jimmy#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Crack The Sky stream remastered version of The Box

US prog rock sextet Crack The Sky have streamed a re mastered version of The Box which you can listen to below. It's taken from a new deep cuts collection of material, Between The Cracks, which will be released digitally on July 2 via Carry On Museic. The 12 tracks...
MusicCartoon Brew

Contemporary Classic ‘The Triplets Of Belleville’ Gets 4K Remaster

Get ready to see spindly cyclists and obese pooches in glorious hi def: Sylvain Chomet’s The Triplets of Belleville has been remastered in 4k. The news was announced by Paris-based producer-distributor Prime Entertainment Group, which cited “growing demand for animated programs and specifically” this feature. Prime has struck distribution deals for the remaster with France, the U.K., Germany, Japan, and Taiwan, but not yet with North America.
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

‘Almost Famous’ Soundtrack Gets ‘Uber Deluxe’ Expanded Box Set

Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous soundtrack is getting a series of deluxe-edition reissues, including a mammoth, 13-disc “Uber Deluxe” box set, which will hit shelves July 9. The semi-autobiographical 2000 film serves as Crowe's love letter to classic rock and the fandoms that sustained their favorite hard-working, hard-partying bands. The musical...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE: 'Live At Montreux 2011' Available For First Time On DVD + 2CD Set

DEEP PURPLE performed on the closing night of Switzerland's prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival on July 16, 2011, re-imagining their classic catalogue with the help of a symphony orchestra. A treasured memory for fans in attendance, this special show is now available for DEEP PURPLE fans around the world, when Mercury Studios reissues "Deep Purple Live At Montreux 2011", which will be available for the first time on DVD+2CD set, on July 16, 2021.
Movies/Film

‘Almost Famous’ Getting 4K Release and Incredible Soundtrack Rerelease for Belated 20th Anniversary

Cameron Crowe‘s Almost Famous is celebrating its 21st birthday this year, and Paramount is releasing a newly remastered 4K version of the film on home video this summer, which includes both the theatrical and the “bootleg” cuts along with new bonus content. That alone should be exciting to fans of the music-centric drama, but just wait until you get a look at the upcoming Almost Famous 20th anniversary limited edition box set of the soundtrack, which includes everything the most diehard Stillwater fan could possibly desire.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Toy Soldiers HD remasters the XBLA classic this August

Publisher Accelerate Games has announced it's working with developer Signal Studios to bring back classic XBLA strategy game Toy Soldiers and give it a modern polish-up for release on current consoles later this year. The game's been fully remastered and includes the full singleplayer and multiplayer campaign from the 2010...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Firts Reviews: Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Remasters of Our Dreams

First reviews of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the refreshed version of the trilogy starring Commander Shepard, appeared in the web. Critics are delighted and agree that this is one of the best remasters in recent years. The official release of the long-awaited remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy, called Legendary...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sega considering remakes, remasters, and reboots for several dormant IPs

Sega revealed in its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2021 that the company is considering remakes, remasters, and reboots for several dormant IPs. The plan is for Sega to carefully examine several globally recognized IPs for remasters, remakes, and reboots. The list includes active and past IPs, including dormant IPs that haven’t seen new releases in a while.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Crysis 2 Remastered being teased

Hot on the heels of last year’s Crysis Remastered, it looks like Crysis 2 is getting the same treatment. Developer Crytek has been teasing an announcement relating to the sequel FPS game on Twitter. The first tweet, sent on May 20, reads “They used to call me Prophet”, referencing an...
MoviesComicBook

Almost Famous Getting Newly Remastered 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Many consider filmmaker Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous to be one of the most authentic representations of the music scene of the '70s, given that he was a young journalist at the time and the film delivers many autobiographical elements, with the 2000 film set to be landing on a newly restored 4K UltraHD Blu-ray. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the film will also be earning a limited-edition Blu-ray release, with both releases not only featuring the theatrical and "Bootleg" cuts of the movie, but also both featuring all-new special features. This new restoration of Almost Famous hits shelves on July 13th.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Saints Row The Third Remastered Upgrade Announced

Deep Silver have officially announced a next-generation upgrade that is going to be free of charge for Saints Row The Third, titled as Saints Row The Third Remastered. This free update will become available next week on May 25th, also launching on Steam and GOG on May 22nd, 2021. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will have the game running at high quality that are equivalent to the PC. The game will also run at a much higher performance and have improvements to texture resolutions, lighting, and other aspects of visual design.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster review

The first Shin Megami Tensei game I played was Nocturne (which as a PAL gamer will always be Lucifer’s Call) and to say I was unprepared would be an understatement. After years of playing Pokémon and Final Fantasy, I thought it’d be a great idea to try another hit JRPG. It didn’t take long for me to get wrecked by powerful bosses, and give up entirely. Now my past has come back to haunt me, in the form of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Hellraiser Remake Coming To Hulu From Director David Bruckner

Hellraiser is getting an update. The classic horror film will be remade for Hulu by director David Bruckner (The Night House) from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, who he also worked with on The Night House. Spyglass Media, who also has the next Scream film coming early in 2022, will put this one out as well. The 1987 original Hellraiser film was written and directed by Clive Barker, from his original story "The Hellbound Heart." The franchise has been a horror staple over the last thirty years, with ten films, numerous comics and books, and now even a tv series in development for HBO Max. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting had the news first.
MoviesAnimation Magazine

Oscar-Nominated ‘The Triplets of Belleville’ Remastered in 4K

French distributor and producer Prime Entertainment Group announces that best-selling and award-winning film The Triplets of Belleville from celebrated animation director Sylvain Chomet has been remastered in 4K. The project was initiated as a response to growing demand for animated programs, and specifically for this exemplary 2003 feature, blending traditional hand-drawn and CG techniques.
Comicsmyanimelist.net

'Yuru Camp△' 2nd Season Blu-Ray and DVD Bundles OVAs

The official website of the Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp) anime series announced on Friday that the second season's third Blu-ray and DVD volume will bundle a second original video anime, titled Tabisuru Shima Rin (Traveling Rin Shima). The third volume, which includes episodes 9–13, will go on sale on July 28. The website also revealed five preliminary scene cuts.
Technologytechbooky.com

Apple Music Lossless Audio Is Tweaked With Dolby Atmos

…The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Once again, the iPhone maker gives its music lovers something interesting to vibe — Apple Music is currently upgraded to support Dolby Atmos — a quality sound powered by Spatial audio to encourage more users likewise A-list artists. Several artists have used the industry-leading quality sound to produce immersive audio overtime.
Moviesgeekculture.co

The Transformers: The Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With 4K UHD Blu-ray

Fans will agree that the 1986 Transformers movie was the best one ever, bar none. This year, announced during Hasbro’s Transformers Fan First Friday stream, it looks like fans will finally be getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray transfer of The Transformers: The Movie. Yes, this means we’ll get to watch (spoiler alert!) Optimus Prime die all over again, but this time in glorious 4K!
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Almost Famous on 4K, plus Donnie Darko, Dr. Strangelove, Abbott and Costello Show & a Zack Snyder’s Justice League update

On the same note, we know that some of you have been experiencing a video frame rate/studdering issue on some models of 4K player on this title that Arrow has been quietly investigating for a couple of weeks now. Well, the good news is that they’ve just announced an official disc replacement program for those of you who are having an issue, and you can now find out how to apply for a fixed copy via this page on their website.