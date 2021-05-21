Remaster Class: The Who: Quadrophenia
Initially, Townshend wanted to release Quadrophenia (the title refers to the four disparate personality viewpoints of the mod protagonist, Jimmy) in quad. The theory being, the album's main themes as represented by each Who bandmember would emerge from all four corners to centrally converge on Jimmy in the middle of it all to become a collective sound Townshend dubbed "rock mono." However, Pete backed away from the 4.0 idea at the last minute, instead agreeing to only release the stereo mix. Since then, most of the revamped stereo and subsequently bred surround sound iterations of Quadrophenia have better reflected the man's original aural intentions.www.soundandvision.com