As if the month of June wasn’t already crowded with E3 2021, we now have an official date for Geoff Keighly’s Summer Game Fest. The event will kick off on June 10, and will include a who’s who of video game companies and studios with a “premier showcase of announcements” similar to last years. The event’s date is also notable due to the fact that it will be just two days before E3 2021 commences. This more or less makes the Summer Game Fest an unofficial kick off to E3, but it also adds to the insanity of reveals and updates for the month of June.