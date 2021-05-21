Watch Now: Cicada tacos on the menu at restaurant in Virginia

newsbreak-logo
Tobias Padovano's limited time only special at Cocina on Market in Leesburg, Virginia, features sautéed cicadas topped with serrano chile, avocado and radish in a mole verde sauce, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Letter: Amy Manson, Leesburg

Editor: Like every other state in the country, the pandemic affected all sectors of the Virginia economy. Across the state, nearly 700,000 workers filed for unemployment, eliminating the gains of 500,000 jobs since the Great Recession. Unemployment nearly doubled from its pre-pandemic January 2020 rate of 3.4%. Across the state,...
loudounnow.com

Lou Lou Boutiques Rebranding to Zest

West Federal Retail, the parent company of Lou Lou Boutiques, Crème de la Crème, Zest Clothing and Co, and Brick and Mortar, has announced plans to rebrand lou lou in Leesburg to Zest. Lou lou has been in Leesburg for almost 18 years. Originally focusing on ladies’ accessories, as customers...
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

Fred’s Chicken Shack debuts at Loudoun food emporium

The Great American Restaurant folks are back with a new restaurant concept — and one of the first places you can try it is right here in Loudoun County. It’s called Fred’s Chicken Shack and its menu is available for carryout from the Good Eats Emporium in Sterling. As most...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Awaiting the Emergence: Naturalists, Chefs Prepare for Brood X

In the next few weeks, Loudoun will be hearing, seeing and maybe even tasting the cicadas of the legendary Brood X after a 17-year wait. They’re the subject of anticipation and plenty of buzz as the region gets ready for their unique sound, wild looks and impressive numbers. “You’re going...
culturedfoodlife.com

Seven Healthy Reasons I Love Dates

It's Mother's Day and I'm thinking about my mom who lives 2,637 miles away from me in Leesburg, Virginia. My mom loves, loves dates so this blog is for her. A couple of weeks ago, I celebrated my 37th anniversary with my husband. We went to Palm Springs, California, and discovered Shields Date Farm, est. 1924. Dates were presented in so many different varieties and foods that I was blown away by the incredible way you can use dates. I bought dates rolled in coconut and nuts, date jam, and date coffee to ship to my mom for Mother's Day, and then bought a bunch of date sugar for myself. I also had a date shake (which inspired my kefir date shake - see below) and walked around the gardens, and I wished my mom was there to share the experience. So here is what I've learned about dates and why date sugar is my favorite sweetener to use for baked goods. Dates are nature's healthy treats!
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Explore Loudoun County at the Virginia Wine Country Half Marathon

Virginia loves its wine country. So what better way to celebrate than with a race and festival? Luckily, the annual Virginia Wine Country Half Marathon is back on schedule this month. After a cancellation last year, the 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon race will be held on Saturday, May 29...
theburn.com

Outback Steakhouse installs signs at new Leesburg location

Even though the exterior of the building still has a way to go, the signs at the new Outback Steakhouse location in Leesburg have gone up on the facade. It’s the latest sign of progress for Loudoun’s second Outback location. Outback has taken over the former Bob Evans restaurant next...
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

In Leesburg, this is where the cookie Crumbls

Move over cupcakes and donuts — there’s a popular new sweet treat in town. Crumbl Cookies, which launched in 2017 in Provo, Utah, is rapidly expanding across the U.S. with over 130 locations, with Loudoun’s first franchise opening this week. Situated between Potbelly’s and Panda Express in the Target shopping...
theburn.com

Two new restaurants joining Chefscape food hall in Leesburg

The food hall at ChefScape in Leesburg is getting two new vendors brining new menus filled with delectable dishes. One is good old-fashioned barbecue. The other specializes in Spanish food — as in from Spain — a cuisine not commonly found in the area. Big Kyle Barbecue just opened in...
loudounnow.com

A Sweet Arrival: Crumbl Celebrates Leesburg Store Opening

Something sweet has arrived in northeast Leesburg, with the Crumbl cookie franchise celebrating its store opening on Edwards Ferry Road. Crumbl officially opened its doors today in the Costco and Target shopping center. The store is sandwiched between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Panda Express. The shop is the first Crumbl...
Leesburg, VAtheburn.com

Bites Wine & Grilled Cheese Bar planning to return

A bit of good news for fans of the dearly departed Bites Wine & Grilled Cheese Bar that recently closed in downtown Leesburg. We’re told the gourmet grilled cheese sandwich restaurant could be coming back. The question is where. It was just over this past weekend that The Burn reported...
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Resident Celebrates Outlet Store Opening

A 20-year Leesburg resident has opened a storefront in one of the town’s premier shopping destinations. Mariam Heydari celebrated the opening of her Heydari Fashion store in Leesburg Premium Outlets last week. The noted women’s clothing designer already achieved local renown for those who frequented her boutiques in Georgetown on M Street in Washington, DC, and King Street in Alexandria.
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Walmart, Sam’s Club begin administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone on Tuesday: Immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. This includes the 149 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Virginia, specifically...
theburn.com

Bites Wine & Grilled Cheese Bar closes in downtown Leesburg

The popular gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and sangria at Bites Wine & Grilled Cheese Bar are no more. The restaurant on South King Street in Leesburg recently closed its doors for good. The signs are down and a peek in the windows shows the place is nearly empty — much of the furniture and fixtures from Bites have been removed.