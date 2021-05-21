Watch Now: Cicada tacos on the menu at restaurant in Virginia

It's Mother's Day and I'm thinking about my mom who lives 2,637 miles away from me in Leesburg, Virginia. My mom loves, loves dates so this blog is for her. A couple of weeks ago, I celebrated my 37th anniversary with my husband. We went to Palm Springs, California, and discovered Shields Date Farm, est. 1924. Dates were presented in so many different varieties and foods that I was blown away by the incredible way you can use dates. I bought dates rolled in coconut and nuts, date jam, and date coffee to ship to my mom for Mother's Day, and then bought a bunch of date sugar for myself. I also had a date shake (which inspired my kefir date shake - see below) and walked around the gardens, and I wished my mom was there to share the experience. So here is what I've learned about dates and why date sugar is my favorite sweetener to use for baked goods. Dates are nature's healthy treats!