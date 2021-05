With the news that Gov. Mike DeWine will rescind coronavirus-related health orders June 2, the prospects of a more normal summer of arts and entertainment just improved. The Columbus Association of Performing Arts (CAPA) — which operates numerous performing-arts venues in central Ohio, including the Ohio, Southern, Palace and Lincoln theatres, as well as the venues inside the Riffe Center — expressed optimism about the announcement, but could not say when audience capacity would increase at its theaters.