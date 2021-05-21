Paper Mill Playhouse will welcome back live audiences in October

The Old Vic in London will welcome back theatregoers this summer in a “fun and unintimidating” fashion, almost 16 months after closing because of the pandemic. Artistic director Matthew Warchus, who over lockdown staged a series of starry livestreamed shows in the empty building, said he had thought hard about whether returning to venues would be a hurdle for audiences. Admitting that even he had felt intimidated entering theatres in the past, he intends the whole experience – “walking up to that building, buying a ticket, going into the auditorium, sitting and watching” to feel “supremely informal”. A free membership scheme has been launched giving discounts to those who live nearby in the boroughs of Lambeth or Southwark.