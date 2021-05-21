newsbreak-logo
Paper Mill Playhouse will welcome back live audiences in October

By Bill Doyle
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
More New Jersey venues have announced plans to emerge from the COVID induced shutdown: New Jersey’s own Paper Mill Playhouse will welcome back live audiences for the first time in October for the 2021-22 season; shows had been suspended due to the pandemic. According to Playbill.com, the first show will be “Songs For a New World”, running from Oct. 13-Nov. 7. Starting Dec. 1 and running through Jan. 2, Paper Mill will welcome Broadway stars for “A Jolly Holiday with Disney on Broadway,” featuring songs from “The Lion King,” “Mary Poppins,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies” and more.

