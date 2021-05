So this is a good opportunity for me to think about changing jobs. So I’m a little hard to see some other things, some good state jobs, union jobs, etc., but fortunately now I have time to make an effort to get them to work. I think I’ll talk to a lot of people when I say that this opportunity to take a step back and really think about what I’m doing changed my mindset and my way of thinking about work. It made me think for the first time in the long run, but when I don’t have to work and can survive, I don’t make much money from unemployment, but the lights still stay on. Well, it gives you the opportunity to plan a little in advance.