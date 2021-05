Back in February, Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/Wasp) revealed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would begin filming this summer, and based on her latest Instagram post, it looks like production for the film is on track. The actor took to social media to reveal that she just had her first costume fitting for her new Wasp suit. Lilly joked that she would love to be able to show off the suit, but she doesn't want to be a spoiler like Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk).