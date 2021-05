Students, alumni, and community members voted 'yes' to renaming six Duval County schools. The schools are currently named for generals in the Confederacy. While nine schools are being considered to be renamed, three of the schools' communities voted to keep their names: Jean Ribault middle and high schools and Andrew Jackson High. The votes are not final, as the Duval County School Board will have the ultimate say, but they were a way to take the pulse of yesterday's and today's students of the schools, along with people who live nearby.