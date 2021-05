Batwoman's second season is well in full swing, and it's definitely had a lot to cover with regards to character work thus far, between the introduction of an entirely new Batwoman in Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and the development of existing DC Comics characters like Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten). While the show's ties to DC Comics' Batfamily have been relatively spread out (especially since the departure of Ruby Rose's Kate Kane), viewers are set to be introduced to a significant member of that canon tonight, with the live-action debut of Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan). As DC Comics fans will surely tell you, Stephanie has a complicated and storied DC Comics history — and here's what you need to know about it.