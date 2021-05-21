Wilco Plot Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival Return for 2022
Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky destination festival will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, January 17th through 21st, 2022. Wilco will play three shows during the festival, while frontman Jeff Tweedy also has a solo set on the books, and the band’s guitarist Nels Cline will perform with his frequent collaborator Julian Lage. The Sky Blue Sky lineup also boasts Spoon, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Tank and the Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, the Autumn Defense, Neal Francis, and a DJ set by Spoon’s Britt Daniel.www.newstimes.com