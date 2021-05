Kentucky Derby weekend is finally here, and back on schedule in 2021. The Run for the Roses -- and the huge weekend of thoroughbred racing that comes with it in Louisville -- was pushed back into the fall last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, after the race was held without fans in 2020, reserved seating will be open to 40 to 50 percent capacity with an additional 15 to 25 percent capacity in the infield.