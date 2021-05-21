newsbreak-logo
New device for smelling in stereo

By David Pescovitz
Boing Boing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that we have two ears on opposite sides of our head provides us with directional hearing to determine where a sound comes from. While we have two nostrils though, we can't smell in stereo to find the source of an odor. Now, University of Chicago engineers have demonstrated a small electronic device that clips on your nose to imbue you with directional smell. It stimulates the trigeminal nerve that reaches into your septum with electrical current. Evan Ackerman writes in IEEE Spectrum:

boingboing.net
