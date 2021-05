Marcus Smart was interviewed after the loss to Brooklyn.When asked about his feelings on the loss and if he was discouraged, Smart said “I mean you definitely want to come in and then especially the playoffs and steal a road win…we got a lot to build on…we gotta move on. This game’s over, gotta tip you hat to those guys. They did what they were supposed to do. They took care of the home court right now and they got another chance to try it again.”