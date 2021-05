Philadelphia Union will be back in action next weekend when the club travels down I-95 for a showdown with rival D.C. United. The match is set for Sunday, May 23rd with kick off from Audi Field set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match on PHL17, stream on PhiladelphiaUnion.com or listen on FOX The Gambler and the iHeart Radio App.