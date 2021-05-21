newsbreak-logo
Is ‘Army of the Dead’ a Sequel to ‘Dawn of the Dead’?

By Anna Menta
Decider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy of the Dead is Zack Snyder‘s new Netflix movie about an epic heist in the middle of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. The film stars Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, and more as a team of zombie-killing badasses who are hired to retrieve money locked away in a safe in the now-abandoned city of Las Vegas. Army of the Dead is just the beginning of what Netflix clearly hopes will be a lucrative franchise—a prequel film centered on Matthias Schweighöfer’s character Ludwig Dieter has already been filmed, and an anime-style-spinoff series is in the works.

decider.com
