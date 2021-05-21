When Is ‘Marvel’s MODOK’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu?
Marvel fans rejoice, for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. has arrived! Season 1 is ready for bingeing on Hulu, bringing all sorts of deep cut Marvel references to eager Marvel fans. This show is unlike anything Marvel’s done before, and not just because it stars one of Captain America’s weirdest villains. Marvel’s never done a straightforward animated comedy meant for adult audiences. This is what a huge chunk of the Marvel fandom has been waiting for—a show that finally gives us Angar the Screamer voiced by Bill Hader.decider.com