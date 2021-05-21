When Is ‘Marvel’s MODOK’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu?

One of the hottest questions coming from Netflix fans is Will Halston renew for Season 2? Let’s dig in to get the latest updates. Halston is one of the best drama Netflix Original series, starring Ewan McGregor, Rory Culkin, and more prominent stars. The first part of the show is worth watching for Netflix fans. Season 1 is a complete roller coaster ride for fans unveiling the true essence of drama and thrill. The show landed on Netflix on May 14, and it is a big hit. The depth of the plot revolving around the life of a designer stunned the audience, and now they are looking for its sequel.