Niall Horan, Anne-Marie play jewel thieves in 'Our Song' music video

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie released a video for "Our Song," a new single from Anne-Marie's forthcoming album, "Therapy." File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have teamed up on a new music video.

The 27-year-old Irish singer and 30-year-old British recording artist released a video Friday for the song "Our Song."

In the "Our Song" video, Horan and Anne-Marie play jewel thieves on the run. The video ends with the couple being surrounded by police.

"Hope you enjoy the video. We had a great time shooting it. So happy I was able to get in the studio with this amazing songwriter," Horan said on Instagram.

"Had the best time shooting this with @niallhoran! It was so cold but I had 12 blankets and 4 hot water bottles hidden around me in the car hahahah. HOPE YOU LOVE IT," Anne-Marie said on her own account.

"Our Song" will appear on Anne-Marie's forthcoming second studio album, Therapy. Anne-Marie shared cover art and a release date, July 23, for the album Friday.

"My second baby," the singer captioned the post. "It's been a while huh!? I've written so many songs since Speak Your Mind and I have grown and changed so much during that time too. I've been very high and very low, I've been lost and now I'm found."

"Since the pandemic I had time to realise I needed some help with my brain & I finally found the light," she said. "As well as music being my therapy, I've also been seeing a professional psychologist for about a year now, once every week and it has completely changed my life."

Anne-Marie said the new album represents her journey.

"It's full of happy, sad, revenge, love and revelation and I hope you feel all of those things when you listen to it," she said. "I love you all. More than you could ever imagine. If you're looking for a sign to reach out to someone and ask for help, this is it."

Anne-Marie released her debut studio album, Speak Your Mind, in April 2018. Horan, a member of the former boy band One Direction, released his second solo album, Heartbreak Weather, in March 2020.