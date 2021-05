The Chicago Red Stars welcomed fans back to SeatGeek Stadium for the first time in over a year as the NJ/NY Gotham FC visited for a Saturday night match. It was a sight for sore eyes to see fans in the stadium, and there was noticeable excitement among the fans. The excitement was needed, too. The Red Stars began their season with a brutal 5-0 loss against the Portland Thorns and needed to shore up their defense for their home opener.