Q: How many tourists visit Hernando Beach per year and where are they from for the most part?. TH: Hernando County’s visitors in the winter and spring months are primarily traveling down the I-75 corridor, some starting all the way from Canada, and including Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and then into Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. The average trip is 3-4 days and generally includes outdoor recreation activities including cycling, kayaking, and fishing. In the Summer and Fall, we see more Floridians. Our number one visitor is another Floridian, though they definitely avail themselves of our less crowded season, particularly scallop diving.