Breaking down what's next for trading card sales at Target, Walmart and elsewhere

Last week Pokemon cards got pulled from stores due to an issue with scalpers, and we thought that this would be the end to it. Well, they are at it again. Scalpers were creating scenes worldwide and caused disturbances in stores to get their hands on the most popular cards at the moment so they can sell them on the black market for an unreasonable price. Due to this, many stores stopped selling them in-store to keep the safety of the customers and their employees.