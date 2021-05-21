newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

What You Didn't Know About The Market Monsters On Supermarket Sweep

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Supermarket Sweep" is a beloved American TV game show, which first aired all the way back in 1965. The game combines elements of a quiz show with a race through the aisles of a supermarket, with contestants competing against each other to grab grocery store items of the highest total value, via Popsugar. Although the original show only ran for two years, "Supermarket Sweep" was revamped for a new audience in 1990 and aired for over a decade, coming to an end in 2003, until it was revived yet again by ABC in 2020, per DoYou Remember.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket Sweep#Food Drink#End Game#Nostalgia#American#Popsugar#Abc#Grocery Store Items#Shoppers#Game Show Garbage#Weird Customers#Fun#The Game#Contestants#Quiz#Market#Race#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Larry Saperstein

Larry Saperstein has been acting since he was a little kid, and it was obvious to anyone who saw him that he was working with an above-average amount of talent. After finding lots of success in the theater world, Larry got his first big on-screen opportunity when he was cast as Big Red in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Now an official member of the Disney family, Larry has become an overnight star and he’s building a solid fan base full of people who love his work. Although he doesn’t have the longest list of TV credits at the moment, High School Musical will likely open the door for more things in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Larry Saperstein.
YogaTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jamila Norman

Jamila Norman never thought her love for farming would eventually lead her to become a reality TV star, but that’s exactly what happened. After years of dedication in the farming industry, she began making a name for herself and she has become highly respected in her community. Jamila’s new series, Homegrown, follows her as she works on her 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta where she grows fresh fruits and vegetables. Although farming isn’t easy work, Jamila is dedicated to producing the best results. Not only does her work on the farm provide nutrients for people, but it also helps fill them with knowledge. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jamila Norman.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jethro Bovingdon

Top Gear America is one of those shows that really does bring a lot of joy to everyone who finds enthusiasm in cars. It’s a popular show that comes with a bevy of hosts including the likes of Jethro Bovingdon. However many fans he has, though, it seems that his fans are curious to know more about his life as a person rather than just his life as a host. He’s worked his way into the hearts of his fans, and they’ve decided it is time to get to know them better than they do already.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kirby Howell-Baptiste

To some people, it may seem like Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s rise to fame has been completely random, but that isn’t the case at all. Long before she got a taste of the spotlight, she was working hard to prepare herself for the moment she got to share her talent with the world. Now that that moment has officially come, Kirby hasn’t disappointed. The talented (and hilarious) actress has already shown that she’s capable of doing a wide variety of things, and she’s nowhere near finished yet. If you haven’t been following her career so far, now is the perfect time to get familiar. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Didn't Know About Chartreuse

Chartreuse is a liqueur produced by a group of monks called the Order of the Carthusians, first established in 1084. Their intention was to return to the solitary, austere lives of early Christian hermits, English Heritage writes. Settling in the Chartreuse Mountains outside of Grenoble, France, their site notes that the Order is made up of both monks and nuns, who live their lives in prayerful contemplation, separate from the outside world.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about PBS Show “Sanditon”

If you’re a fan of period pieces then you may be familiar with the ITV (PBS in the United States) series, Sanditon. The show debuted in the summer of 2019, and although it seemed to be popular among viewers many people were surprised when it was canceled after just one season. People were equally as surprised in 2021 when news broke that the show would be coming back for two more seasons. Since the announcement, fans have been gearing up to find out how things end up for the characters they grew to love during season one. As we all know, it’s very rare for a show that has been canceled to be given another chance, and Sanditon is determined not to disappoint. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the show Sanditon.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Charithra Chandran

When news broke that Rege-Jean Page would not be returning for season two of the Netflix series Bridgerton, lots of viewers were extremely disappointed. Although Shonda Rhimes assured fans that the series would continue to be exciting and entertaining, there are some people who are still skeptical. However, the new season will welcome some new cast members who will hopefully bring something special to the show. Among those cast members is British actress Charithra Chandran. Charithra will be joining the second season as a character named Edwin Sharma and where are a lot of people looking forward to seeing what she brings to the series. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Charithra Chandran.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Antoinette Robertson

There are some actors who enter the entertainment industry relatively quietly, but Antoinette Robinson has been making a buzz since her first on-screen appearance about a decade ago. After getting her first major opportunity in the TV series Hart of Dixie, Antoinette scored another big break when she was cast in the Tyler Perry series The Haves and the Have Nots. She is perhaps best known, however, for her role in the Netflix series Dear White People. As the show gets ready to enter its fourth and final season, Antoinette is looking forward to one last go-round with her cast mates and to whatever the future has in store for her next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Antoinette Robinson.
MusicTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lizzy McInnerny

Lizzy McInnery may not be as well-known as some of the other actresses in her generation, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been successful in making a name for herself. The talented actress has been working professionally for nearly 40 years and she isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Over the course of her career, she has become well-known to people all over the world and her resume includes some pretty impressive jobs. Lizzy is most famous for her role in shows like Gems, Casualty, and Hollyoaks. Recently, she has also gotten a lot of attention for her role in the Netflix series, The Crown. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Lizzy McInnery.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Annamarie Tendler

Even though Annamarie Tendler mostly works behind the scenes, she has still managed to make her way into the spotlight. Unfortunately, though, her recent time in the spotlight hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies. It was recently announced that Annamarie and her husband, John Mulaney, would be going their separate ways after being married for seven years. The couple hasn’t provided many details about their split, although it likely has something to do with John’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. While it’s never nice to see couples split up, it appears that both parties are doing what they need to do to be happy. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Annamarie Tendler.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Keisha Castle-Hughes

Keisha Castle-Hughes was only a child when she began acting. Although growing up in the spotlight can be extremely difficult, Keisha managed to avoid the pitfalls that usually overtake young actors. She has made a smooth transition into adult stardom and her resume is proof of all the hard work she’s put in. While her journey hasn’t always be easy, Keisha has always found a way to keep going. She is most well-known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Roadies, and The All Mighty Johnsons. Most recently, she has also gotten a lot of attention for playing Hana Gibson in FBI: Most Wanted. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Keisha Castle-Hughes.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar has officially been acting professionally for the last 20 years, and she has a whole lot to show for it. The multi-talented star has made nearly 80 on-screen appearances and she’s gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the industry along the way. Not only has she earned the admiration of viewers, but she’s also earned the respect of her colleagues. Whether on the big screen or the small screen, Janina is known for always putting on a good show. She currently has a few new projects in the works, and her fans are looking forward to seeing what she’s going to do next. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Janina Gavankar.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Should Know About Tenderloin Steak

If you are looking for a nice piece of steak to relish solo or one that will surely impress your guests, you cannot go wrong with a tenderloin. According to The Spruce Eats, the tenderloin is the most expensive steak for good reason: it's quite literally a "tender loin." The tenderloin, or psoas major, is an oblong muscle extending from the rear of the spine from near the hip bone to the thirteenth rib. This particular muscle doesn't get exercised a lot, making it the most tender cut of beef.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Racquel McPeek Rodriguez

Racquel McPeek Rodriguez is more than ready to leave her mark on the entertainment industry. The talented up-and-coming actress may not be a household name just yet, but she’s working on it. Racquel has been blazing a trail for herself in the industry for almost a decade and her hard work has paid off. Since landing her first TV role, she has managed to build a very impressive resume, and she’s nowhere near finished yet. 2021 has gotten off to a great start for her and she has two upcoming projects in the works. Not only is she excited to share more of what she can do, but her growing fan base is equally as excited to join her for the ride. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Racquel McPeek Rodriguez.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Details You Didn't Know About Jeff Mauro

Jeff Mauro started his Food Network career in 2011, when he emerged as the winner of "Food Network Star" Season 7 — pretty impressive for a guy who deliberately confined his craft to delicious sandwiches. Mauro's victory netted him a show of his own, the appropriately-titled "Sandwich King," which he hosted from 2011 to 2014 (per IMDb). And as anyone who's watched Food Network at any point during the last decade can attest, Mauro never really stopped working after that; he went from making appearances on fellow celebrity chefs' shows to judging and co-hosting shows from "The Kitchen" to, as it happens, "Food Network Star." Not bad for a sandwich guy, right?
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why Reddit Fans Think Marcela Valladolid Really Left The Kitchen

"The Kitchen" is an incredibly popular show that has been on the air since 2014. According to IMDb, the show has already managed to release 27 seasons and is currently on its 28th edition. Phew! Per the Food Network, this show is basically a talk show that gives fans a glimpse into how incredible meals are prepared by top chefs as they discuss fun topics, such as "the merits of several kitchen gadgets versus a good paring knife."
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alicia Coppola

Alicia Coppola was born to perform and entertain, and that’s precisely what she’s done. She has spent over 30 years in the entertainment industry and she has covered a lot of ground in that time. From the big screen to the small screen, Alicia has shown that she has what it takes to be a part of a variety of projects. She is most recognizable from her role in shows like Jericho, Shameless, and The Young and the Restless. No matter what she’s working on, Alicia is the kind of storyteller who always brings something special to each project. Most recently, she appeared in two episodes of the HBO Max series Generation to share her talent with a younger generation of viewers. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Alicia Coppola.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Charlotte Sullivan

Charlotte Sullivan was just a teenager when she made her on-screen debut. Although growing up in the entertainment industry can be very challenging, Charlotte managed to overcome all of the obstacles to build a solid career as an adult in the industry. Charlotte’s ability to play a variety of characters has opened the doors for lots of opportunities for her over the years. Many people will recognize her best from her role in shows like Rookie Blue, Chicago Fire, and Mary Kills People. Most recently, she has been getting a lot of attention for her recurring role in Law & Order: Organized Crime. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Charlotte Sullivan.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Makenna Quesenberry

Relationships can be challenging enough when they’re kept private, but when two people decide to share their relationship with the world things can get even more complicated. However, Makenna Quesenberry feels confident that her relationship with Siesta Key star Garrett Miller is strong enough to withstand any obstacles they may face. Makenna is part of the show’s latest season, and there are a lot of people who are excited to watch her and Garrett’s journey. While the series may be her first experience with reality TV, she certainly isn’t a stranger to attention. Makenna is already popular on Instagram and being on the show will only increase her following. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Makenna Quesenberry.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Pine Nuts

Pine nuts are nuts that come from pine cones. The Spruce Eats shares that there are more than 20 varieties of pine trees that can produce pine nuts, with just four different types of trees producing the bulk of what we use. They include two from the Americas — the Mexican pinon and the Colorado pinion — along with the Italian stone pine, and the Chinese nut pine. And, before you ask why two are called pinons and the other two are not, Pinenut.com explains that only pine nuts from America get the unique moniker.