What You Didn't Know About The Market Monsters On Supermarket Sweep
"Supermarket Sweep" is a beloved American TV game show, which first aired all the way back in 1965. The game combines elements of a quiz show with a race through the aisles of a supermarket, with contestants competing against each other to grab grocery store items of the highest total value, via Popsugar. Although the original show only ran for two years, "Supermarket Sweep" was revamped for a new audience in 1990 and aired for over a decade, coming to an end in 2003, until it was revived yet again by ABC in 2020, per DoYou Remember.www.mashed.com