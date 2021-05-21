What You Didn't Know About The Market Monsters On Supermarket Sweep

If you’re a fan of period pieces then you may be familiar with the ITV (PBS in the United States) series, Sanditon. The show debuted in the summer of 2019, and although it seemed to be popular among viewers many people were surprised when it was canceled after just one season. People were equally as surprised in 2021 when news broke that the show would be coming back for two more seasons. Since the announcement, fans have been gearing up to find out how things end up for the characters they grew to love during season one. As we all know, it’s very rare for a show that has been canceled to be given another chance, and Sanditon is determined not to disappoint. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the show Sanditon.