Fictitious Name Notice

 3 days ago

Notice is hereby given that Honey Bunnies owner/co-owners, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of “Honey Bunnies” located in United States of America County, Florida, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.

Slippery Rock, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Certificate of Organization-Domestic Limited Liability Company has been filed with the Department of State in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with respect to a Limited Liability Company, which is organized under the provisions of The Pennsylvania Uniform Limited Liability Company Act of 2016, 15 Pa. C.S. § 8811 et seq., and any successor statute, as amended from time to time. The name of the Limited Liability Company is HSE Racing, LLC and it is to be organized effective April 21, 2021.
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John M. Desmond, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 11, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Hernando County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY NOTICE ...

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENTS PERIOD REQUEST FOR COMMENTS DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT OBSTRUCTION REMOVAL FOR RUNWAY 6-24 ALBERT S. NADER REGIONAL AIRPORT, NY Notice is hereby given that a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) was prepared to evaluate the potential environmental impacts resulting from the proposed Runway 6-24 Obstruction Removal Project (the Project) as per Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 77 at the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport (N66), formerly known as the Oneonta Municipal Airport. According to the Airport Obstruction Study conducted for the 2019 Master Plan update, several vegetative obstacles are penetrating the airspace for Runway 6-24 landing and departure approach surfaces, which are designated as "object free areas" by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This situation represents a safety risk and hazard to the aviation operations. The Project entails the implementation of an Obstruction Removal Plan for airspace obstructions at various analyzed tracts on and off airport properties to ensure that Runway 6-24 departure and landing approach surfaces are clear from obstacles. This DEA was prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), FAA Order 5050.4B - NEPA Implementing Instructions for Airport Actions, FAA Order 1050.1F - Environmental Impacts: Policies and P rocedures and related statutes and orders. The document is available for review during a 30-day comment period at the following locations, during normal business hours: N66 Airport Office 391 Airport Road Oneonta, NY 13820 Ph.: (607) 431-1076 Also, an electronic copy of the DEA can be accessed through the following link: https://www.oneonta.ny.us/boards-commissions/airport-commission/airport/ Written comments on the DEA should be sent to either of the following addresses: N66-Part77@mjinc.com Or David R. Rosa McFarland Johnson, Inc. 49 Court Street, Suite 240 Binghamton, NY 13901 Comments received on the DEA in writing on or before the close of business on June 30, 2021 will be considered and addressed in the Final Environmental Assessment (FEA) for the proposed improvements. Based on a review of the FEA, the FAA will determine the significance of potential impacts and either issue a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) or require a more detailed study.
BusinessShareCast

Notice of Results

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. 21 May 2021.
PoliticsDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO BIDDERS...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of letters of interest for request for proposals (RFP) for Professional Auditing Services. The completed and sealed RFP must be returned by 3:00 PM June 11, 2021. RFP forms may be obtained at the District Office. The Board of Education reserves the right without prejudice to reject any or all proposals. Any proposal submitted will be binding for thirty days subsequent to the date of the bid opening. District Clerk.
Income TaxFast Company

IRS unemployment tax refund: Taxpayers frustrated by tracking issues, slow pace of payments

Leave it to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to disappoint people twice in the same tax season. After waiting longer than usual to receive their refunds this year, many Americans who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation in 2020 are now eagerly waiting for a second refund that the IRS said would begin to go out this month. With the month more than half over, the IRS is providing few updates.
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 5TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR. HITACHI CAPITAL AMERICA CORP. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to obtain a deficiency judgment in Hernando County, Florida. has been filed against you in the above-captioned case, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Anthony J. Aragona, III, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1036 Grove Park Cir., Boynton Beach, FL 33436, e-mail [email protected], on or before June 21, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Orange County, CAsanclementetimes.com

Fictitious Business Name: Flourish Design Studio

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
valdezak.gov

Public Notice: Notice of Foreclosure

Please take notice that the Foreclosure List of the real property within the City of Valdez with delinquent taxes for tax years 2020 and prior years is complete and open for public inspection at the Clerk’s Office of the City of Valdez, at City Hall, Valdez, Alaska. The Foreclosure List for tax years 2020 and prior years will be presented to the Superior Court at Valdez Alaska seeking entry of judgement of foreclosure and order of sale on June 21, 2021. Any delinquencies remaining as of June 14, 2021, including the property tax due, plus penalties and interest, will be published in the Anchorage Daily News newspaper and on the website of the City of Valdez, advising that a Petition of Judgement of Foreclosure has been filed in the Superior Court concerning those properties with delinquent taxes due.
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclo...

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Grand Traverse County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on June 02, 2021. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Gregg D. Bembeneck and Lisa E. Bembeneck Original Mortgagee: Green Tree Acceptance, Inc. Date of mortgage: February 1, 1995 Recorded on February 2, 1995, Liber 1039, on Page 765, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to First Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1995-2 Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: Forty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Forty-Two and 59/100 Dollars ($42,242.59) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Grand Traverse County, and described as: Commencing 450 feet East of the North 1/4 corner; thence South 450 feet; thence West 450 feet; thence South 806.67 feet; thence East 759.90 feet; thence North 706.73 feet; thence West 276.90 feet; thence North 550 feet; thence West 33 feet to Point of Beginning, except road right of way; Section 34, Township 26 North, Range 10 West. Situated in Township of Paradise, Grand Traverse County, State of Michigan Commonly known as 3546 Voice Rd, Kingsley, MI 49649 The redemption period will be one year from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to First Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1995-2 Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman&Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400 1434674 (05-05)(05-26) May 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021-4T566093.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTIC...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County, New York, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and the validity of the obligation authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligation was authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit, or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this Notice, or such obligation was authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized below is available for public inspection during business hours at the Village Clerk s Office, 193 Main Street, Unadilla, NY, for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: May 11, 2021Clarissa R. Riker, Village Clerk SUMMARY: Resolution authorizing the issuance of Serial Bonds, Statutory Installment Bond, and/or a Bond Anticipation Note not to exceed Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00) to finance the purchase of a Fire Truck and related equipment. Period of Probable Usefulness: 20 years Maturity Date: No more than 10 years from date of issuance.
Englewood, NJcityofenglewood.org

News/Notices

5/12/2021 - Board of Health Meeting 5/12/21 at 8 PM - ZOOM info. The March 10th Board of Health meeting will be available at 8 PM via Facebook Live on the City of Englewood - Health Dept page and Zoom. Englewood Health Dept is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Michael Eugene Caldwell of the Estate of Deward Caldwell deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 144 Riverchase Road, Sylva, NC 28779 or before the 13th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 13th day of May, 2021. Michael Eugene Caldwell, Administrator of the Estate of Deward Caldwell 10-13*