Fictitious Name Notice

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Grand Traverse County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on June 02, 2021. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Gregg D. Bembeneck and Lisa E. Bembeneck Original Mortgagee: Green Tree Acceptance, Inc. Date of mortgage: February 1, 1995 Recorded on February 2, 1995, Liber 1039, on Page 765, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to First Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1995-2 Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: Forty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Forty-Two and 59/100 Dollars ($42,242.59) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Grand Traverse County, and described as: Commencing 450 feet East of the North 1/4 corner; thence South 450 feet; thence West 450 feet; thence South 806.67 feet; thence East 759.90 feet; thence North 706.73 feet; thence West 276.90 feet; thence North 550 feet; thence West 33 feet to Point of Beginning, except road right of way; Section 34, Township 26 North, Range 10 West. Situated in Township of Paradise, Grand Traverse County, State of Michigan Commonly known as 3546 Voice Rd, Kingsley, MI 49649 The redemption period will be one year from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to First Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1995-2 Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman&Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400 1434674 (05-05)(05-26) May 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021-4T566093.