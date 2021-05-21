NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 5TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR. HITACHI CAPITAL AMERICA CORP. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to obtain a deficiency judgment in Hernando County, Florida. has been filed against you in the above-captioned case, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Anthony J. Aragona, III, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1036 Grove Park Cir., Boynton Beach, FL 33436, e-mail [email protected], on or before June 21, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.