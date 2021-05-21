newsbreak-logo
Hernando County, FL

NOTICE OF ACTION

 3 days ago

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 5TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR. HITACHI CAPITAL AMERICA CORP. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to obtain a deficiency judgment in Hernando County, Florida. has been filed against you in the above-captioned case, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Anthony J. Aragona, III, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1036 Grove Park Cir., Boynton Beach, FL 33436, e-mail [email protected], on or before June 21, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

File No. 27-2021-CP-538

The administration of the estate of STEPHEN PATRICK LAZZARO, deceased, whose date of death was February 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for HERNANDO County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20 N. Main Street. Brooksville, FL 34601. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

THERE ARE UNPAID TAXES ON THE PROPERTY WHICH YOU OWN OR HAVE A LEGAL INTEREST. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON 16TH DAY OF JUNE, 2021 UNLESS THE BACK TAXES ARE PAID. TO MAKE PAYMENT OR TO RECEIVE FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT AT 20 NORTH MAIN ST. ROOM 161, BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, 34601, OR BY TELEPHONE (352) 540 6772.
CLK21-92

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers, 20 N. Main St, Rm 160, Brooksville, Florida, intends to consider a purchase agreement for the sale of the real estate located at Little Farms Drive, Hernando County, Florida and further described as:
ITB NO. 21-C00104/DK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissions of Hernando County, Florida, is accepting bids for:. Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting Underground Utility and Excavation Licensed Contractors that are active in repaving of existing roads. Sealed Bid offers as two (2) originals for furnishing the...
Case No.: 20-CA-000198

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. ALBASA LAND & INVESTMENTS CORP.,a revoked Puerto Rico corporation, ROBERT C. AKERS, FERD E. GAST, HERNANDO STATE BANK n/k/a TRUIST BANK, a North Carolina corporation, and HERNANDO COUNTY,. FLORIDA, a political subdivision of the State of Florida,. Defendants. ________________________/. NOTICE OF...
ITB NO. 21-C00081/DK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissions of Hernando County, Florida, is accepting bids for:. Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting l Vendor/Contractors that are active in asphalt paving over limerock material. Sealed Bid offers as two (2) originals for furnishing the above will be...
NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT. Notice is given that the District’s Final Agency Action is approval of an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) for the proposed outdoor classroom and boardwalk located within state lands known as Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area. The project is located in Hernando County, Section(s) 25, Township 21 South, Range 19 East. The permit applicant is Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission_ whose address is _2574 Seagate Dr., Rm 240, Tallahassee, FL 32301_. The File No. is 43029015.001. The file(s) pertaining to the project referred to above is available for inspection Monday through Friday except for legal holidays, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Southwest Florida Water Management District, _7601 Hwy 301 North, Tampa, FL 33637-6759.
Hernando County Fair Association members address County Commission

At the regular Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting held on May 11, 2021, members of the Hernando County Fair Association addressed the board to answer allegations brought forth during recent meetings by parents, volunteers and exhibitors. Two non-board representatives of the Association defended the practices and policies of the fair, giving accounts of inspections that were passed, and how the livestock weigh-in was conducted on April 11, 2021.
Commissioner John Allocco Addresses Glen Lakes Veterans and Friends

On Thursday, May 6, County Commissioner John Allocco addressed a large group of supporters of the Glen Lakes Veterans and Friends (GLV). This organization raises money to help various veterans’ posts from the tri-county area (Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus counties). These posts include American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Disabled Veterans (DAV).
File No. 272021CP000496CPAXMX

The administration of the estate of RICHARD JAMES BROWN, deceased, whose date of death was December 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for HERNANDO County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20 North Main Street, Room 247, Brooksville, FL 34601. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
Residents push back on U.S. 19 housing development plans

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - The demand for residential real estate is rising, but there’s not enough homes to fill that demand. One particular location is causing a divide between owners who live close by and county leaders. The proposed 250-housing development would go up right along U.S. 19. As more...
Around Hernando: Library gets automated materials handlers

The Hernando County Public Library began the use of automated materials handlers on May 3. The conversion was made possible through a CARES Act grant provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The grant aims to support the public health response to the pandemic and lay the foundation for a...
County seeks solutions to permitting backlog

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown many people have spent more time at home over the past year. The additional time spent at home appears to have resulted in an increase of home renovation projects, which has in turn led to a large permitting backlog as more permits are requested.
Election Rules bill awaits DeSantis signature

Legislation that establishes new rules for the way elections are conducted in Florida has been passed by the State Legislature and is headed to the Governor's desk to be signed into law. Meanwhile, Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson said her office is prepared to comply with what the measure requires.
Hernando group offering aid to veterans with PTSD

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is the most common mental health problem within veterans. While there are many programs available to help those who are suffering, the Hernando County HEAT factory provides a unique program to veterans like Steve Heinzman. At 17-years-old Heinzman swore to protect and...
Tammy Heon Talks Tourism on Hernando Beach

Q: How many tourists visit Hernando Beach per year and where are they from for the most part?. TH: Hernando County’s visitors in the winter and spring months are primarily traveling down the I-75 corridor, some starting all the way from Canada, and including Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and then into Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. The average trip is 3-4 days and generally includes outdoor recreation activities including cycling, kayaking, and fishing. In the Summer and Fall, we see more Floridians. Our number one visitor is another Floridian, though they definitely avail themselves of our less crowded season, particularly scallop diving.