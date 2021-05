Google I/O 2021 is upon us, and it’s raining Android 12 builds. We’re getting treated to Android 12 Beta 1 today, an upgrade from the previous Developer Previews, and OEMs are also invited to the party now. Snapdragon 888 is the flavor of the season, and OEMs like Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, OnePlus, and Vivo are all bringing along their flagships to the Beta 1 party. ASUS is invited too, as the company has confirmed that it will also release an Android 12 Beta 1 build for the new ASUS ZenFone 8.