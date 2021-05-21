50 Years Ago: Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ Transforms Worry Into Faith

I first set out to work on this project as I have many times before: a significant album meets a significant anniversary. But I quickly realized that Marvin Gaye’s 1971 masterpiece, “What’s Going On” deserved a different treatment. This album means so much to so many because of its social commentary. Never before had an album by a popular artist addressed the topics of war, poverty, environmentalism and racism the way this album did. Personally, I have always gravitated toward music that has a message and tells a story, something Marvin Gaye did so masterfully in only 36 minutes. At the beginning of this project, I began to question if I, a white person, was the right one to tell this story, and decided that in fact, I am not. Instead, the six wonderful people below will tell the story, they lived this album, and I have learned so much from them. (Big thanks going out to Mike Canton from WYEP’s Soul Show for his encouragement on this project.) This album laid out what was going on in America in 1971, and it’s a bittersweet anniversary to celebrate, because it’s still as relevant today as it was 50 years ago.