Public Health

Shake Shack Fans Won't Want To Miss This Vaccination Deal

By Cristine Struble
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Get out that vaccination card because Shake Shack has a tasty free food offer you can claim after getting that shot in your arm. According to the brand's website, now through June 12, vaccinated guests can receive a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries in-store with any burger or chicken sandwich purchase. While this offer had originally been offered just in New York City, the promotion has since expanded across the country (except for airport, stadium or ballpark locations, according to the chain). Guests will have to show proof of the vaccine to redeem the offer, but the company assures no personal info will be stored or collected.

