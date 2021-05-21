newsbreak-logo
Pushbullet's Facebook integration is somehow still broken weeks later, but there are workarounds

Android Police
This story was originally published . Facebook blocked Pushbullet from using its proprietary login at the start of the month, and it seems as there's no end in sight for that ban. Despite public outcry from users, nothing has been changed with the social network to bring the two parties back together. If you're still having issues getting into your account, Pushbullet has published a list of ways to continue using its service without a Facebook login.

